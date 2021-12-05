Janux Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on December 8th (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:JANX) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 8th. Janux Therapeutics had issued 11,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 11th. The total size of the offering was $193,800,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of JANX opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65. Janux Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,997,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

