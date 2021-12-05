Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.98) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 260 ($3.40).

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

