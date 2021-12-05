Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,192,600 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 1,776,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITGGF opened at $6.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. Italgas has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $6.38.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Italgas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

