iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 99.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,377,248 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 104,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,449,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 179,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,569,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 140,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,327,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 112,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,288,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.03. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

