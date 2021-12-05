iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,421,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,171,000 after acquiring an additional 39,094 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,405,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 789,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,077 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,424,000 after acquiring an additional 28,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $131.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.75. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $107.49 and a 12 month high of $144.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

