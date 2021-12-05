iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $9,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

IJK opened at $81.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.81. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

