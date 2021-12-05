iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 4.9% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $84.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.