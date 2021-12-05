iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $269.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $220.99 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

