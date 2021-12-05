iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 149,091 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,489,361 shares.The stock last traded at $79.21 and had previously closed at $80.45.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average of $80.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

