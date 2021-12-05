iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Trimmed by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 99.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,602 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $252.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $205.38 and a one year high of $265.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.68.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

