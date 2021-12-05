iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $106.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

