iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Acquired by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

EAGG opened at $55.34 on Friday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $56.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31.

