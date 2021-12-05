iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 234,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 885,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,682 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at $688,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

IPAC stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $62.46 and a 1 year high of $70.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.