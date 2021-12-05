iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $73.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

