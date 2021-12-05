Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,924 shares during the period.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.12.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $92.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.36. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

