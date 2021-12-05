ironSource (NYSE:IS) versus RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Critical Analysis

ironSource (NYSE:IS) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get ironSource alerts:

This table compares ironSource and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ironSource N/A N/A N/A RESAAS Services -406.80% -1,659.28% -407.45%

This table compares ironSource and RESAAS Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ironSource N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A RESAAS Services $490,000.00 109.95 -$2.08 million ($0.05) -14.81

ironSource has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RESAAS Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of ironSource shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ironSource and RESAAS Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ironSource 0 1 11 0 2.92 RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

ironSource presently has a consensus price target of $13.15, indicating a potential upside of 64.99%. Given ironSource’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ironSource is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Summary

ironSource beats RESAAS Services on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

Resaas Services, Inc. is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages. The company was founded by Thomas Rossiter and Adrian Barrett on June 4, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.