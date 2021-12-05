Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 239,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 313,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter.

IOVA opened at $16.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.76. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IOVA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.27.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

