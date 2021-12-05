Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.29.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $234,318.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $987,024. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NVTA traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $14.99. 3,974,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 8.74.
Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Invitae Company Profile
Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
