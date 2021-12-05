Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $234,318.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $987,024. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Invitae by 19.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Invitae by 124.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Invitae by 69.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,076 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Invitae by 38.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 290,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NVTA traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $14.99. 3,974,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 8.74.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

