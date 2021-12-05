Investors Financial Group LLC Sells 1,749 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Investors Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.8% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.80 and a 200-day moving average of $166.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $419.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $148.51 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

