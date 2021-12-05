Investors Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,475,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after acquiring an additional 201,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $269.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $220.99 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.