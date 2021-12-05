Investors Financial Group LLC Has $598,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Investors Financial Group LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,659 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.12.

Shares of GE stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.36. General Electric has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

