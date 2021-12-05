Investors Financial Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Investors Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

