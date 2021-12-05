Investors Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,700,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,796,000 after buying an additional 138,784 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,040,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,693,000 after purchasing an additional 791,335 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,335,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,086,000 after purchasing an additional 154,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,933,000 after purchasing an additional 140,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $32.04.

