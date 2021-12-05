Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000.

PGX stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

