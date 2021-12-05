Invesco Ltd. Sells 14,401 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 37,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 85.14%. The firm had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

