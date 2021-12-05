Invesco Ltd. Purchases 4,415 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Otter Tail worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Otter Tail by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Otter Tail by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Otter Tail by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.22%.

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $631,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OTTR shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

