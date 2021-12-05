Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.22% of eHealth worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 9.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 426,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,891,000 after buying an additional 35,895 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 5.7% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,130,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,023,000 after buying an additional 60,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $23.82 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The stock has a market cap of $628.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.90.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EHTH shares. Truist decreased their price target on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

