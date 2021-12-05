Invesco Ltd. Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 1,790.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 906,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Verastem were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Verastem by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSTM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verastem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $440.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.65. Verastem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.26% and a negative net margin of 3,703.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

