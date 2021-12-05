Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,655 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,083 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. FMR LLC grew its stake in TowneBank by 423.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 1,089.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

TOWN opened at $30.94 on Friday. TowneBank has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $170.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.02 million. On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

