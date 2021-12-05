Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,160 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.57% of Ennis worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34,144 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBF opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00. Ennis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.74%.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

