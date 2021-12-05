Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $62.12

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.12 and last traded at $62.18, with a volume of 903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 4,850.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 823,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,156,000 after acquiring an additional 806,664 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,110,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,342,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 939.5% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 233,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 210,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 212.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 92,878 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

