Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.480-$11.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.37 billion-$11.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.16 billion.Intuit also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.840-$1.880 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $644.35.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock opened at $647.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.48 billion, a PE ratio of 85.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.77. Intuit has a 52 week low of $357.45 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.