Internet of People (IOP) Trading 68.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded down 66.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Internet of People has traded down 68.8% against the dollar. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet of People has a market capitalization of $44,292.22 and $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet of People alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Internet of People Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet of People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.