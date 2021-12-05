Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,612,623.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 21,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,612,623.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $1,751,461.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 12,700 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $948,182.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $1,548,400.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,524,400.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $1,495,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $1,476,600.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $1,487,200.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $1,457,400.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $1,472,200.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $1,495,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $74.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.95.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 24,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.