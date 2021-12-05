Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.22% of Intelligent Systems worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intelligent Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 713.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 20.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 64.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intelligent Systems stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $346.00 million, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.90. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $54.58.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 18.96%.

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

