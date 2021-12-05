Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Trading Down 11.5%

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) shares were down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $251.50 and last traded at $254.21. Approximately 17,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 425,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.24.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -584.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,231,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,055,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $247,483,000 after purchasing an additional 47,230 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,661,000 after purchasing an additional 277,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,212,000 after purchasing an additional 32,716 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 483.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,505,000 after purchasing an additional 447,492 shares during the period.

About Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

