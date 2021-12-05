Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells 2,488 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 2,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $24,332.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Holger Bartel sold 6,100 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $60,390.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $48,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Holger Bartel sold 8,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $82,025.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Holger Bartel sold 8,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $80,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $306,375.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Holger Bartel sold 10,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $116,970.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Holger Bartel sold 1,723 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $18,332.72.

On Monday, September 20th, Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $192,348.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Holger Bartel sold 1,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $11,370.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $58,200.00.

TZOO opened at $9.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.87. Travelzoo has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

