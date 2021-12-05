Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $135,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $138,866.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Dennis Polk sold 1,200 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $126,168.00.

SYNNEX stock opened at $105.10 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $77.16 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 8.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

