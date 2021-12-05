Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Sells $1,817,014.40 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.20, for a total transaction of $1,817,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total transaction of $271,309.22.
Shares of Novavax stock opened at $160.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.64.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 48.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Novavax by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 10.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 77.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.