Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Sells $1,817,014.40 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.20, for a total transaction of $1,817,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total transaction of $271,309.22.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $160.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.64.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 48.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Novavax by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 10.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 77.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

