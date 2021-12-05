Insider Selling: Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Insider Sells $985,860.96 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $985,860.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $118.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.82. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $91.04 and a one year high of $161.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.10.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 86.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

