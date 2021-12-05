Insider Selling: InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Sells 1,292 Shares of Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $22,002.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregg Owen Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Gregg Owen Lehman sold 255 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $4,082.55.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.16 million, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.06. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 48.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

