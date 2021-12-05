Insider Selling: Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) EVP Sells $8,415,500.00 in Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of DLR stock opened at $165.28 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $169.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.10.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.
About Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
