Insider Selling: Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) EVP Sells $8,415,500.00 in Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $165.28 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $169.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

