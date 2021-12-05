Insider Selling: Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Insider Sells 694,233 Shares of Stock

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) insider Adam Miller sold 694,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total value of £1,929,967.74 ($2,521,515.21).

ROO opened at GBX 241.50 ($3.16) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 290.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 299.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Deliveroo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 396.80 ($5.18). The firm has a market cap of £4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROO shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deliveroo to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 333 ($4.35) to GBX 392 ($5.12) in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 363.40 ($4.75).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

