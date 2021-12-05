Insider Selling: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO Sells $10,080.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $10,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $10,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $9,860.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $10,840.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $11,080.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $11,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $11,040.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $11,240.00.

Shares of Crexendo stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. Crexendo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CXDO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crexendo by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

