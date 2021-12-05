Insider Selling: Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Director Sells $14,400.00 in Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Director Howard Ash sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $14,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Howard Ash also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Howard Ash sold 9,000 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $15,840.00.

Shares of DPW opened at $1.50 on Friday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Ault Global in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ault Global by 643.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 1,930,146 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Ault Global in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ault Global by 83.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ault Global in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

