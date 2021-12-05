Insider Selling: Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Director Sells $14,400.00 in Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Director Howard Ash sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $14,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Howard Ash also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 30th, Howard Ash sold 9,000 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $15,840.00.
Shares of DPW opened at $1.50 on Friday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.
Ault Global Company Profile
Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.