Insider Selling: Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) SVP Sells 6,130 Shares of Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) SVP Jesse Chew sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $28,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $4.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $6.01.
Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $107.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Accuray Company Profile
Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.
