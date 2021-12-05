Insider Selling: Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) SVP Sells 6,130 Shares of Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) SVP Jesse Chew sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $28,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $4.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $6.01.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $107.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Accuray by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

