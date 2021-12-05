Insider Buying: Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Director Purchases 1,532 Shares of Stock

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Director Erland E. Kailbourne acquired 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,952.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:RAND opened at $16.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17. Rand Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 17.68 and a current ratio of 16.89.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 371.76%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

