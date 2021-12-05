Insider Buying: Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Insider Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) insider Timothy Clissold purchased 40,000 shares of Henderson Far East Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of £118,800 ($155,212.96).

Shares of LON HFEL opened at GBX 295 ($3.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 295.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 308.58. Henderson Far East Income Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 285.90 ($3.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 346 ($4.52). The company has a market cap of £445.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Henderson Far East Income’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

