Insider Buying: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director Acquires $293,800.00 in Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

R David Hoover also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.44. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,519,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,989,000 after acquiring an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,947,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,038 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,914,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,153 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

