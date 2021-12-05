Insider Buying: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director Acquires $293,800.00 in Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
R David Hoover also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 15th, R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00.
Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.44. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,519,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,989,000 after acquiring an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,947,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,038 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,914,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,153 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.
About Elanco Animal Health
Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.
