Insider Buying: Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Purchases $40,299.22 in Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 13,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $40,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CTHR opened at $2.87 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $87.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the period. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

